Shots fired at Shaked settlement; Nablus still partially closed; gunman who killed Israeli soldier still free

The Jewish holidays in Israel may have ended, but tensions are still ripe and could remain that way for some time.

Anyone hoping things will calm with the end of the holiday season got their answer on Tuesday morning when shots were fired toward the northern West Bank settlement of Shaked.

At least three houses in the settlement were hit, some with people inside, but no casualties were reported.

Samaria Regional Council head Yossi Dagan, under whose auspices the attack occurred, spoke out against the Israeli government in the aftermath of the shooting.

"This government neglects security - in [the northern West Bank], on Dizengoff [Street] in Tel Aviv, in Elad, and everywhere else in the State of Israel. This neglect must stop," Dagan said.

Further south, the West Bank city of Nablus is still under partial closure as entrances and exits are blocked by Israel’s army in an effort to curb violence in the area that has been a hotspot for clashes between Israeli forces and Palestinian gunmen in recent weeks.

The decision “is part of the increased security activity in the Nablus area,” the Israeli army’s Spokesperson Unit said in a statement, adding that some routes were left open for Palestinians to enter and leave following “a strict security check.”

While Jerusalem has been relatively quiet for the past few days, no Israeli official is under the illusion this is a long-term quiet. The terrorist who killed an Israeli soldier near the Shuafat refugee camp in east Jerusalem is still on the run.

Sergeant Noa Lazar, 18, a member of the Israeli Military Police’s Erez battalion, was shot on October 8 along with a civilian guard. The guard was hospitalized in serious condition. Lazar was rushed to the hospital but died of her wounds shortly after.

The suspected shooter, 22-year-old Udai Tamimi, is thought to be hiding in the camp.

Several arrests were made on Monday night of people who were suspected of helping the Palestinian gunman in the hope they could provide information on his whereabouts. Police said the eight suspects were relatives and acquaintances of Tamimi.

But as of Tuesday evening, Tamimi was still free.