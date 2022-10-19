'Break the Wave': Israeli forces arrest 12 in West Bank

Arrests made in Abu Dis, the Aida refugee camp, Nablus, Bani Na'im, Al-Ram and Ein Umm Ashrayat

Israel forces arrested 12 people overnight across the West Bank as part of the "Break the Wave" counter-terrorism operation, the army's Spokesperson's Unit said in a statement on Wednesday morning.

The months-long operation that features nightly raids of Palestinian towns and villages in search of terrorism suspects was initiated in response to a series of deadly attacks on Israeli civilians earlier this year.

Soldiers from the Israel Defense Forces worked with the Shin Bet security services and the Border Police in activities throughout the West Bank, referred to by the Israeli government as Judea and Samaria.

Beit Ola, Beit Jala, Janiya, Beit Duqqu and Ein el-Sultan were among the Palestinian villages that saw Israeli forces enter. Arrests were made in Abu Dis, the Aida refugee camp, Nablus, Bani Na'im, Al-Ram and Ein Umm Ashrayat.

No casualties to Israeli forces were reported.

The suspects were transferred for further questioning by the security forces.

Tensions are continuing in the West Bank and east Jerusalem despite the conclusion of the Jewish holiday season, i24NEWS defense correspondent Jonathan Regev reported, as shots were fired toward the northern West Bank settlement of Shaked on Tuesday morning.

At least three houses in the settlement were hit, some with people inside, but no casualties were reported.

Meanwhile, operation "Break the Wave" continues with nightly raids and arrests.