Israel police arrest 4 suspects over Arab journalist murder

All the detained suspects are residents of Arab city of Umm al-Fahm

Israel Police said Wednesday that four suspects were arrested for alleged involvement in the murder of prominent Arab journalist Nidal Agbaria in September.

After an undercover investigation, Israeli officers arrested residents of the Arab city of Umm al-Fahm near Jenin and confiscated a pistol found in one of the suspects’ houses. The arrested men are aged between 20 and 30 years old, according to the police statement.

Agbaria who ran the Bltdna news site was found dead in his car in early September.

His murder sparked outrage among Arab Israelis who demanded police to take action against rising violence in the Arab community.

Several sources have previously suggested that the 44-year-old journalist was shot and killed for his reports on crime and corruption.

“The police had known for a year that the criminal organizations had marked Nidal Agbaria’s house. A year ago, his house was shot up when he and his family were at home, but the police did not act to arrest the criminals,” the left-wing Hadash Party stated shortly after the murder.