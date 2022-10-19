Analysis: Defense angle overlooked ahead of Israeli elections

Some say Israel's upcoming elections are solely about whether Netanyahu should return to power

In early 1996, Israel was preparing for elections while still recovering from the murder of former prime minister Yitzhak Rabin months earlier. Reeling from the shock of his assassination, the Israeli public had the impression that the ensuing election would result in a landslide, in favor of the responsible candidate who immediately replaced Rabin as interim prime minister.

"I think we have a wonderful government, a wonderful cabinet. We should be very grateful to all of its members,” said then-interim Israeli premier Shimon Peres.

“Each of them should be really proud because the achievements of the past four years were outstanding by any measure," he assured.

But everyone in Israel at the time remembers how everything changed just a few weeks before polling day.

A string of terror attacks in February and March 1996 – mostly suicide bombers inside buses – killed 59 Israelis in just over a week. Public opinion was suddenly changing. In the pre-internet era, when political campaigning still happened on the streets, the young head of the opposition bloc Benjamin Netanyahu was gaining momentum, a process that reached its climax on election night when he squeaked in by a margin of less than one percent.

Whether the outcome would have been the same if not for the terror attacks is something Israel will never know. But what the public does know is that defense and security have always played a major role in Israeli elections, particularly in the runoff between Ariel Sharon and Ehud Barak in 2001.

Barak, the most decorated soldier in Israel’s history, a former chief of staff for Israel’s army, easily beat Netanyahu in the 1999 elections. He promised to bring peace with the Palestinians – a promise that was quick to fall apart.

As images of bombed buses filled the streets in what became known as the second Palestinian uprising, or Intifada, Barak had no chance. Ariel Sharon, a celebrated ex-army general and former defense minister, won the elections by an astonishing 25 percent margin.

MENAHEM KAHANA / AFP Former Israeli prime minister Ariel Sharon (R) shakes hands with then-outgoing prime minister Ehud Barak during an office exchange ceremony in Jerusalem, on March 8, 2001.

After over two decades, and what feels like a million election campaigns later, with yet another one just two weeks away, are defense and security still the main issue concerning Israelis?

Some say the elections are solely about whether Netanyahu should return to power. Others believe security is still the main topic, which could perhaps explain the rise of right-wing extremist Itamar Ben Gvir, whose campaign is focusing intently on this issue.

Which view is correct? The first answers to this question, perhaps, will be given on November 1, when Israelis vote in the Jewish state’s fifth election in three years.