Israeli settlers attack soldiers, Palestinians in West Bank

'This is a very serious incident, which embodies shameful and disgraceful criminal behavior,' says Kochavi

Israeli settlers wounded an Israeli military commanding officer and several soldiers during clashes near the West Bank's Nablus, the military said on Thursday.

The soldiers were deployed in an attempt to break up a group of settlers throwing stones at Palestinian vehicles. At that point, they “were attacked violently, including with pepper spray from several settlers toward the troops,” according to the military.

“As a result, the commander of the unit was injured along with another soldier.”

Later, settlers pepper-sprayed two more soldiers near Tapuach Junction, one of the major traffic junctions in the West Bank located near Huwara.

Israeli military chief Aviv Kochavi condemned the settler attacks Thursday morning, calling it "unthinkable" and "criminal behavior."

"This is a very serious incident, which embodies shameful and disgraceful criminal behavior, which requires swift and strict justice," said Kochavi.

"I support the important activity of Israeli soldiers, who work around the clock to protect the residents of the State of Israel. It is unacceptable that Israeli soldiers who defend diligently and devotedly will be violently attacked by settlers."

Prime Minister Yair Lapid took to Twitter to denounce the settlers as "dangerous criminals."

“They endanger the lives of our soldiers, and they harm the State of Israel. I strengthen the combat forces in the field and the paratroopers’ battalion commander and their soldiers who are there to protect the people of Israel,” he added.