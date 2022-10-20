Tamimi case presents hard questions for Israeli security

ANALYSIS: Israel's security establishment failed in preventing terrorist from striking again

The incident on Wednesday night in Ma'ale Adumim ended with a positive result for Israel with the terrorist killed and just a minor wound to a security guard.

Congratulatory messages were quick to arrive but now that it’s over, it is also time to ask the difficult questions.

Udai Tamimi was able to kill an Israeli soldier at the Shu'afat checkpoint and severely wound another security guard before fleeing unharmed.

That by itself is a failure. What is even worse, he was not caught for a week and a half despite an extensive manhunt for him by the various branches of the Israeli security establishment.

If that was not enough, Tamimi was then able to make his way from Shu'afat to Ma'ale Adumim, some six miles away, and carried out another shooting attack which fortunately ended in a completely different outcome than the first one.

How did he evade that manhunt? Where did he hide for 11 days? Who are those who assisted him and perhaps drove him toward the site of the second attack? Who gave him the stun grenade which he reportedly was carrying and perhaps planning to throw inside Ma'ale Adumim?

These are just some of the questions needed to be asked first and foremost by the security establishment, the one that will have to deal with the next such incident.

As we all know that incident will unfortunately arrive, and probably sooner than later.