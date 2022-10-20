Indictment: 3 Israelis gave intel to Hamas in Turkey

Indictment also alleges they placed Israel's cyber infrastructure at risk in a future military campaign

Three residents of northern Israel were indicted on Thursday for providing intelligence to Hamas in Turkey on a large scale and putting Israel's cyber infrastructure at risk in a future military campaign.

The Cyber ​​Department of the State Attorney's Office filed the indictment.

The three are charged with serious security offenses, including "crimes of aiding the enemy in war" and of "providing information to the enemy with the intention of harming the security of the state."

The investigation involved the Shin Bet internal security service and Israel Police.

Israel's Cellcom company is the alleged target of a future cyber attack during a conflict.

This is a developing story