Israel's Lapid praises guards who killed Ma’ale Adumim shooter

‘You saved people's lives - this is the definition of heroism’

Israel’s Prime Minister Yair Lapid on Thursday met with two security guards who killed the Palestinian shooter in the West Bank's Ma'ale Adumim settlement attack the night prior.

The guards, Nadav and Sergey, told the prime minister about the attack and their encounter with the terrorist Udai Tamimi, who previously killed an Israeli soldier at the Shu'afat checkpoint and severely wounded another security guard before fleeing unharmed.

"You neutralized someone who had already murdered, and the person who murdered continues to murder until someone stops him. You saved people's lives - this is the definition of heroism,” Lapid told the two guards, according to an official statement.

“Know that an entire country is full of appreciation,” he underlined.

At the end of the meeting, Lapid awarded the guards state certificates of appreciation for their “determined activity.”

A shooting attack was reported on Wednesday night at the entrance of the Ma'ale Adumim settlement, east of Jerusalem, leaving the suspected assailant "neutralized" and an Israeli security guard wounded.

Security forces later confirmed that the Palestinian assailant was the same terrorist who killed Israeli soldier Sergeant Noa Lazar near the Shuafat refugee camp in east Jerusalem on October 8. This finding sparked criticism about Israeli security forces failing to prevent the attacker from striking again.