Israel: Man wounded in Jerusalem terror attack, suspect neutralized

The perpetrator was later found near the neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah and neutralized by Israeli forces

An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man in his 20s was seriously wounded in a stabbing attack near the Givat Hamivtar east Jerusalem light rail station, located near Shuafat, with the terrorist neutralized shortly after.

The wounded man was found with a knife in his back in a park in a neighborhood between French Hill and Ramat Eshkol and taken to Jerusalem's Shaare Zedek Medical Center. The man reportedly described his attacker as having an "Arab appearance" while being treated by the medical team.

Shortly after, an Israeli police officer identified the terrorist and chased him into a soccer field near the neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah, as dozens of young children were playing and holding soccer practice.

The suspect turned toward officer after reaching a dead-end, brandishing an object - later revealed to be the sleeve of the knife used during the attack - and the police officer, fearing his life was in danger, neutralized him.

"I immediately called the children to me. They were frightened and cried," one of the soccer coaches said, according to Israeli media, who said that the terrorist was shot once after running onto the field. "There were dozens of children here, from the age of five to 14."

The terrorist, a teenager from east Jerusalem, was taken to the Hadassah Mount Scopus hospital in serious condition, Israeli media reported.

Yonatan Sindel/FLASH90 Police and rescue personnel care for the terrorist responsible for injuring a man seriously in a stabbing attack at the Givat HaMivtar neighborhood in east Jerusalem, October 22, 2022.

MDA medic Yonatan Shor said of the victim: "The wounded man was lying on a path while he was conscious and suffering from a penetrating and bleeding injury in his body. We gave him medical treatment that included stopping the bleeding and dressing and evacuated him to the hospital when his condition was serious and stable."

Earlier on Saturday, a Palestinian driver slammed his car into a guard post in the northern West Bank in what is being described as a suspected ramming attempt. No Israeli forces were wounded in the incident.

This comes as tensions are heightened in the West Bank, as Israeli forces continue to carry out the "Break the Wave" counterterrorism operation launched in response to the deaths of 19 people in a string of terrorism attacks.

"Break the Wave" has led to the arrest of 2,000 Palestinians in near-nightly raids and numerous clashes.