Israel's Defense Minister Benny Gantz proposed his appointment in early September

Israel's government on Sunday approved Major General Herzi Halevi as the military's 23rd chief of staff.

Following the announcement, the Israeli military's (IDF) current Chief of Staff Major General Aviv Kochavi congratulated Halevi.

"I welcome the government's approval of the appointment of General Herzi Halevi as the 23rd Chief of Staff of the IDF. Herzi and I have known each other for many years, during which I got to know a brave, professional and talented officer. Herzi is an excellent and experienced officer and I am sure that he will continue to lead the IDF forward, given the expected challenges. I wish him great success," Kochavi said, according to an official statement.

Last week, a vetting committee approved Halevi's candidacy, paving the way for him to take up the post early next year. Israel's Defense Minister Benny Gantz proposed his appointment in early September.

Born in 1967 into a religious family in Jerusalem, Halevi graduated with a degree in philosophy and business from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem and holds a Master's degree in human resources management from the National Defense University in Washington, the Israeli army said.

Halevi joined the Israeli army in 1985 in a paratroopers unit before being promoted to "Sayeret Matkal," the army's elite unit, which he led for years. In 2014 he was appointed as head of military intelligence, and four years later was named as head of the southern command.