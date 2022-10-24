Israeli forces prevent drug smuggling attempt at Lebanese border

The ceased drugs are estimated to be worth over $226,000

Israeli forces on Sunday night foiled an attempt to smuggle drugs and ammunition from Lebanese territory, according to the army spokesperson’s statement.

Israeli soldiers of the 769th Regional Brigade arrested a suspect who possessed two guns and 66 lbs of drugs worth over $226,000.

“The suspect, the drugs and the weapons were transferred to the Israel Police for further processing,” the statement said.

“The IDF (Israeli military) will continue to act against any attempt to violate sovereignty, smuggling, and criminal activity on the Lebanese border,” it added.

The security situation at the border with Lebanon became more tense amid the maritime deal talks between the two countries, which are expected to result in the signing of the historic agreement on Thursday.

Earlier in October, Israeli forces detected a cell of smugglers trying to bring drugs from Egyptian territory into the Jewish state. The soldiers seized about 354 lbs of drugs worth over $1 million.