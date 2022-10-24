The threat on Israel’s borders of peace

'We are here around the clock to protect our borders,' says Lieutenant Colonel Ivan Kon

They may not be directly in the line of fire facing terrorists or a foreign army, but the soldiers and officers of the Israeli military’s Bardelas (“Cheetah”) battalion face a task just as important and demanding.

“Our fighters carry out their mission with outstanding precision that prevents smuggling into Israel,” Battalion Commander Lieutenant Colonel Ivan Kon told i24NEWS. “We are here around the clock to protect our borders.”

Bardelas is one of the Israeli military’s (IDF) mixed battalions, comprising both men and women. It operates in Israel's far south, close to the Jordanian and Egyptian borders, countries Israel has signed peace treaties with, and is responsible for guarding both.

This area has always been popular with smugglers, and in the past few months, the smuggling attempts have been especially extensive. The reason is the IDF’s increased operations in the West Bank have limited smuggling opportunities there.

“The smugglers have to operate in other areas,” Kon notes.

Smuggling attempts are thwarted practically every night. From Jordan it’s mostly weapons, from Egypt it’s mostly drugs. The battalion acts on both borders with the same level of seriousness.

“Drugs from Egypt could make their way to criminal organizations in southern Israel, and prevent governance in that area,” says Kon.

Israel’s military attention may be primarily focused on the threats from Iran and Lebanon, Gaza, and the West Bank. But even the so-called “borders of peace” present no less of a major challenge.

The Bardelas battalion has so far scored major successes. But everyone, from the commanding officer down, knows the fight is not over.