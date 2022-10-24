Israeli forces found an 'M16-type' weapon, ammunition, and cartridges in the suspect's vehicle

A Palestinian suspect was arrested on Monday by Israeli police for having "M16-type" weapons in his vehicle, at the Gush Etzion junction in the West Bank.

During an Israeli military operation, police officers stopped a suspicious vehicle for inspection, an Israel Police spokesperson said in a statement.

During the search of the vehicle, "M16-type" weapons, cartridges, and ammunition were found, leading to the arrest of the Palestinian driver, a resident of Bethlehem in his 30s. He was taken in for questioning.

"The Israel Police together with the security forces will continue to act resolutely against crimes of possession and trafficking in weapons in order to protect the safety and security of the public," the police spokesperson said.

It was not clear if he sought to commit an attack or was involved in a weapons sale or smuggling attempt.