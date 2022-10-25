West Bank: Israeli man wounded in stabbing attack

Israeli forces are searching for the assailant

An Israeli citizen was wounded in a stabbing attack on Tuesday in the Al Funduq village of the northeastern West Bank, Israel's army confirmed.

In a statement, the Israeli army said the suspected attacker arrived at the scene 14 miles west of Nablus, stabbed an Israeli citizen, and fled.

The 55-year-old victim was leaving a business in the Palestinian town, located near the Jewish settlement of Kedumim, when he was stabbed in the stomach. He was able to return to his vehicle and call for help.

Israeli forces gave the Israeli initial medical treatment on the spot and evacuated him to a hospital while he was conscious. A search for the assailant is ongoing.

More details to come.