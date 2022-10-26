Israeli forces arrest 3 members of Lions' Den group

A total of 18 suspects arrested during overnight counter-terrorism operation in the West Bank

Israeli security forces arrested three members of the Lions' Den terrorist group in the West Bank city of Nablus overnight, the army said on Wednesday morning.

In total, 18 suspects were detained during counter-terrorism activities across the West Bank.

One of the Palestinians detained was a brother of Ibrahim al-Nabulsi, who was killed in an Israeli raid in August. Muhammad Nabulsi was arrested on suspicion of possessing weapons, manufacturing explosives and being involved in the Lions' Den infrastructure.

Ibrahim al-Nabulsi was assassinated by a special police unit of the Israel Defense Forces.

Israeli forces left Nablus early Wednesday morning with the three Lions' Den members in custody.

Israel Defense Forces Israeli forces make an arrest during an overnight counter-terrorism operation in the West Bank from October 25 to October 26, 2022.

The terrorist group has conducted a series of recent attacks on Israeli targets, including the fatal drive-by shooting of Staff Sergeant Ido Baruch in October in the West Bank.

The arrests come after a major operation the previous night in which Israeli security forces destroyed an explosives manufacturing site in Nablus belonging to the Lions' Den group, with five members of the terrorist organization killed during clashes.

Thousands of mourners gathered in Nablus on Tuesday for the funeral of the five terrorists.