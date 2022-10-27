Report: Israel warns Syria over Iran arms transfers

Iran reportedly sends weapons disguised as aid for Syria and Lebanon by air, land, and sea

Israel sent a message to Syria that it intends to step up airstrikes if it kept facilitating Iranian weapons transfers to the area, according to Saudi media.

Citing unnamed sources, the Al Arabiya site said Iran was sending weapons disguised as aid for Syria and Lebanon by air, land, and sea. It was not mentioned in the report how or when Israel sent the warning.

The report came after a third Israeli-attributed strike in less than a week in Syria.

There was no immediate comment from Israel, which rarely comments on strikes on its northeastern neighbor but acknowledged carrying out hundreds.

On Thursday, strikes near Damascus targeted weapons and ammunition depots, and resulted in the deaths of four people - one of whom was a local national - the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

Earlier this week on Monday, Israel reportedly struck the vicinity of Damascus – wounding one soldier – after a strike three days prior targeted Syrian military sites near the capital’s airport.

In September, Israel's Defense Minister Benny Gantz said Iran has used more than 10 military facilities in Syria to produce advanced missiles and weapons for its proxies.

"Iran transformed CERS into production facilities for mid and long-range, precise missiles and weapons, provided to Hezbollah and Iranian proxies. In other words, it became yet another Iranian front – a factory for advanced, strategic weapons," he said at a conference in New York, the United States.

Since civil war erupted in Syria in 2011, Israel has targeted government troops as well as Iran-backed forces and Lebanese Hezbollah fighters. It says its air campaign is necessary to stop arch-foe Iran from gaining a foothold on its doorstep.