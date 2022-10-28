This is a developing story

Israeli security forces shot dead two Palestinians who were attempting to attack an Israel Defense Forces (IDF) checkpoint near the West Bank city of Nablus, the Palestinian Health Ministry said on Friday.

The Israeli military said in a statement it had received information "regarding a shooting attack from a moving vehicle" on a military target near Nablus.

"Soldiers conducting routine activity in the area identified two suspicious vehicles and responded with live fire towards them, hits were identified," it added, without specifying whether any fatalities had occurred.