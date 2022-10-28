Israeli military chiefs condemn assault of IDF troops by leftist activists

One of the assailants is an off-duty IDF soldier

Israeli military's chief of staff condemned an assault on Israeli soldiers in the West Bank by left-wing activists, including an off-duty soldier.

The incident took place earlier Friday near the Hebron Mount in the West Bank and saw left-wing Israelis, Palestinians and one off-duty Israel Defense Forces (IDF) soldier clash with and hurl stones at IDF soldiers posted to the site.

Chief of the IDF General Staff Major General Aviv Kochavi condemned the attack, saying it represented "a very serious incident. This is shameful and disgraceful criminal behavior, which calls for swift and strict measures."

"IDF soldiers act bravely against terrorism in order to protect the citizens of Israel, and it is unconscionable that those citizens would violently attack them."

Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz said that he "strongly condemn[ed] the hurling of stones at the IDF by Israeli citizens together with Palestinians."

"This is a serious incident which will be dealt with thoroughly. We will not allow anyone to bring harm on IDF soldiers who are carrying out their duties for Israel's security."