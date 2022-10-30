Israel's military begins drafting women in new combat positions

The number of women combat soldiers in the infantry increased by 350 percent between 2013 and 2017

Israel's army will draft female recruits to several elite units that were previously closed off to women, the military said on Saturday.

Female recruits will be able to participate in special screenings that will allow them to serve in combat positions starting in November. The screenings include a physical selection process that includes testing for combat fitness.

These roles include positions within the Airborne Combat Rescue And Evacuation Unit 669 - equivalent to Pararescue of the U.S. Air Force - and the Yahalom combat engineering unit.

The first recruitment date for the Yahalom unit is March 2023. Unit 669 has one recruitment date every year.

IDF Spokesperson's Unit A female Israeli soldier participates in drills.

Those who do not pass the screenings can apply to other combat roles.

The military also plans to allow female recruits to serve as infantry brigade drivers.

Following the petition of four female recruits in 2020, a military committee was formed to evaluate the integration of women into combat roles in the military.

The committee found that there were likely dozens of potential female recruits who met the criteria for specific roles.

Women serve in many roles within the Israeli military, and the first mixed-gender infantry unit, Caracal, was established in 2004.

According to Israeli military statistics, the number of women combat soldiers in the infantry increased by 350 percent between 2013 and 2017.