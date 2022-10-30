Israel's military maps home of Hebron terrorist for demolition

Israel often demolishes the homes of Palestinians accused of carrying out terrorist attacks

Israel's military, along with the country's Shin Bet internal security service and Border Police, on Saturday measured the house of the terrorist who carried out the Kiryat Arba attack that same night to prepare it for potential demolition.

The Jewish state often demolishes the homes of Palestinians accused of carrying out terrorist attacks as a punitive measure. Critics have condemned this practice as a form of collective punishment.

Israel's army also carried out a raid in the West Bank during the night. Forces arrested the brother of Muhammad al-Jabari, an apparent member of Hamas who shot and killed an Israeli and wounded four others in the Israeli settlement near Hebron Saturday night.

In addition, Israeli soldiers also operated in the Jalazone refugee camp and arrested two wanted persons suspected of involvement in terrorist activities. Several illegally acquired weapons were confiscated as well.

During the operation, stones were thrown at the forces, who responded with measures to disperse demonstrations.

Three wanted persons were arrested during the West Bank Raid, and they were transferred for further investigation by the security forces. There were no casualties to Israeli forces.

This raid was conducted as part of Israel's ongoing counterterrorism operation "Break the Wave," which began following a series of deadly terrorist attacks earlier this year.

As a result of the months-long operation, over 2,000 Palestinians have been arrested by Israeli forces as they continue to search for terrorism suspects.