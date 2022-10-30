Car hits Israelis in West Bank in terrorist attack, 5 wounded

This is a developing story

Several Israelis were wounded in a car ramming attack near the Almog junction, south of Jericho in the West Bank, an initial Israeli military report stated.

A policeman at the scene along with soldiers opened fire at the driver, fatally wounding him. The attacker was reported to be 49 year-old Palestinian man from Jerusalem.

Police say the driver first rammed a person near the Palestinian city of Nabi Musa in the West Bank then drove on, plowing into a bus stop at Almog Junction.

Magen David Adom medics and paramedics are providing medical treatment at the scene to five wounded people, all being taken to Jerusalem hospitals. Two are listed in moderate condition and the rest are lightly hurt.

"When we arrived at the Nabi Musa intersection, we saw five young men about 20 years old fully conscious with bruises on their bodies," said a MDA senior medic.

"We gave them initial medical treatment that included dressings and stopping bleeding. We put them in an intensive care vehicle and MDA ambulances and evacuated them to the hospital when their condition is stable."

This comes a day after a Palestinian terrorist shot and killed an Israeli, and wounded four others, near the West Bank city of Hebron.

