Israeli security forces arrest 8 terrorism suspects in West Bank

The arrests were part of the 'Break the Wave' counter-terrorism operation

Israeli security forces arrested eight Palestinians suspected of involvement in terrorist activities in the West Bank overnight Monday.

The arrests were part of the "Break the Wave" counter-terrorism operation that features nightly raids of Palestinian towns and villages in search of terrorism suspects; it was initiated in response to a series of deadly attacks on Israeli civilians earlier this year.

Additionally, Israel decided to beef up security in the West Bank and Jerusalem ahead of Thursday's charged general election.

Two Palestinians were arrested overnight in the Jenin refugee camp by Israel Defense Forces (IDF) troops. A firefight broke out during the operation as Palestinian gunmen began shooting at the Israeli soldiers. No IDF troops were hurt in the incident.

In the city of Kalkilya, as Border Police and IDF were arresting two suspected terrorists, a Palestinian mob hurled rocks at the forces. The operation was carried out successfully.

The U.N. Mideast envoy Tor Wennesland said on Friday that 2022 could become the deadliest year for Palestinians in the West Bank since the international body started tallying up fatalities in 2005, as he called to calm “an explosive situation."