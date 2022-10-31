Amir Baram takes over as Israeli army's deputy chief of staff

Baram replaces Major General Herzi Halevi, who will become the next Israeli army chief on January 17

Major General Amir Baram officially assumed his duties as deputy chief of staff of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) after a brief military ceremony held Monday morning at IDF headquarters in Tel Aviv.

He replaces Major General Herzi Halevi, who will become the next IDF chief of staff on January 17.

Baram, 53, recently completed his term as head of the Israeli army's northern command. Previously, he led the Parachute Brigade, the unit he was recruited from in 1988.

Halevi will replace outgoing IDF chief of staff Lieutenant General Aviv Kochavi.

Israel's Defense Minister Benny Gantz appointed Baram to the post on October 24 following recommendations from Halevi and Kochavi.

“Major General Baram, whom I have known for decades, is a high-class officer with extensive operational experience. In recent years, he has led significant and successful processes in the northern arena, and he has all the necessary qualities to fulfill the task and serve as deputy chief of staff," Gantz said in a statement following the appointment.

Baram led the Israeli army's northern command from 2019 until September.