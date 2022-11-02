West Bank: IDF soldier wounded in ramming attack, kills assailant
A Palestinian terrorist was gunned down after ramming his vehicle into an Israel Defense Forces (IDF) officer at a checkpoint in the West Bank.
The assailant was shot when he got out of the vehicle with the intention to stab the person he ran over; the officer, lying wounded on the ground, shot the assailant to death.
Contrary to initial reports, the wounded Israeli officer is male, not female.
The incident unfolded at the Maccabim checkpoint on Route 443 between the West Bank settlement of Beit Horon and the central Israeli city of Modiin.
