Emergency landing: Israeli soldier's unplanned visit to Tehran

An Israeli soldier on a civilian plane was stuck in Iran for several hours after an emergency landing

A civilian plane containing an Israeli soldier landed in Iran last week following a change in the planned flight path, the military revealed on Wednesday.

The Israeli was a lone soldier returning on an intermediate flight from a family visit in Uzbekistan. From Tashkent, the plane was supposed to travel to Dubai but, because one of the passengers fell ill, the plane landed for a few hours in Iran.

Iran's IRNA reported on Thursday that a plane flying from Tashkent to Dubai "announced emergency situation because its pilot had fainted and changed its flight path towards Shiraz International Airport."

According to security sources, the woman was afraid of being discovered to be serving in the Israeli army. During the landing, she was reportedly in touch with Israel's Mossad external security service, who kept in contact with her in order to ensure her security.

Reports note the Mossad immediately set up a special task force in order to find a way to extract the solider as soon as possible. She was ordered to not speak in Hebrew during her time in Iran and she presented her Russian passport to Iranian authorities.

The plane and the passengers stayed on the ground at the airport for several hours, according to the Israeli military spokesperson. After, the plane took off and continued to its destination without further problems.

When the incident took place, Israel's Prime Minister Yair Lapid was in the middle of the cabinet meeting to approve the maritime deal with Lebanon and Defense Minister Benny Gantz was in Ankara.

While Israeli citizens are allowed to fly over Iranian territory, those serving in the army are not allowed to do so. The military said she serves in a "non-sensitive" position, which may impact the ramifications the soldier faces.