Terrorist attack reported in Jerusalem's Old City

Assailant reportedly killed by Israeli security forces, with two police officers wounded

A terrorist attack was reported on Thursday morning in Jerusalem's Old City, with Israeli security forces reportedly killing the assailant.

The incident reportedly occurred at the Iron Gate entrance to the Temple Mount.

Two police officers were reportedly wounded — one from the stabbing attack and the other from friendly fire when the terrorist was shot and killed.

The officer stabbed in the back by the terrorist was in mild to moderate condition, according to initial reports.

A spokesperson from the Magen David Adom emergency services said that medical treatment was provided for a 30-year-old man who was transported to Shaare Zedek Medical Center and a 25-year-old with minor limb wounds being treated on the spot.

This is a developing story