Israeli army removes roadblocks around Nablus

Move comes as U.S. and European diplomats tour the Palestinian Authority city

The Israeli army on Thursday removed restrictions in the Nablus area put in place nearly a month ago following a series of attacks claimed by the Lions' Den terrorist group.

Based in the city administered by the Palestinian Authority, Lions' Den took responsibility for a drive-by shooting that killed 21-year-old Staff Sergeant Ido Baruch from the Givati brigade, among other attacks.

The lifting of the roadblocks comes nearly ten days without an attack claimed by Lions' Den. The group has seen its capabilities diminished with a recent Israeli operation that destroyed a bomb lab, killing five members, while other fighters surrendered or were arrested by Israeli and PA security forces.

It also comes as U.S. and European diplomats tour the northern West Bank city of 170,000 people with Palestinian officials to address the escalation in the security situation.

Operation 'Break the Wave' continues

Israel's months-long "Break the Wave" counter-terrorism operation in the West Bank continued overnight Wednesday to Thursday, with 14 suspects arrested.

Soldiers from the Israel Defense Forces were active across the West Bank, along with the Shin Bet internal security services and Border Police.

Israel Defense Forces Israeli security forces during overnight activities in the West Bank as part of the "Break the Wave" counter-terrorism operation.

The forces were active in Nablus, arresting four wanted persons.

They also operated in the village of Beit Duqqu near Jerusalem, the home of the terrorist who carried out a car ramming attack at an Israeli checkpoint near Modi'in on Wednesday. The terrorist was killed after ramming into a security station and attempting to hit the guard with a hammer.

The 14 arrested wanted persons were transferred for further investigation by the security forces.

No casualties to Israeli forces were reported.