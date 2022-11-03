English
West Bank: Israeli girl, 14, seriously wounded by suspected stray bullet

Gershon Elinson/Flash90View of Kiryat Arba, near the West Bank city of Hebron, February 24, 2022.

An Israeli girl aged 14 was seriously wounded on Thursday by a suspected stray bullet fired by a Palestinian. 

According to early reports, the girl, a resident of the town of Kiryat Arba, was struck by a bullet following a discharge of a firearm into the air in celebration at a wedding in a neighboring Palestinian community. 

Police launched an investigation into the incident. 

