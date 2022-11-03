West Bank: Israeli girl, 14, seriously wounded by suspected stray bullet
An Israeli girl aged 14 was seriously wounded on Thursday by a suspected stray bullet fired by a Palestinian.
According to early reports, the girl, a resident of the town of Kiryat Arba, was struck by a bullet following a discharge of a firearm into the air in celebration at a wedding in a neighboring Palestinian community.
Police launched an investigation into the incident.
