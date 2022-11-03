Israel prepared for 'reaction' from Gaza extremists

Incoming missile sirens sound off in southern Israel along Gaza border

Incoming missile sirens sounded off on Thursday in southern Israel along the Gaza border, prompting Israeli security forces to prepare for a "reaction" from one of the Palestinian enclave's armed extremist movements.

Earlier on Thursday, during a raid in the Jenin refugee camp in the West Bank, Israeli security forces shot dead a member of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ), which claimed the responsibility for the missile attack.

Israel's military said one rocket was launched and intercepted by the Iron Dome.

Farouk Salama, the PIJ member killed Thursday, was the commander of the Jenin branch of the Quds Brigade – Islamic Jihad's armed wing – the Israeli military said, adding that he was involved in the killing of Sgt. Maj. Noam Raz, a veteran of Israel's counterterror police unit.

Raz was fatally wounded earlier this year in clashes with Palestinian snipers during a joint multi-unit operation in Burqin, in the northern West Bank.

More details to come