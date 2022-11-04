Israel retaliated after a barrage of rockets fired by Palestinian Islamic Jihad from Gaza

The Israeli army confirmed it had struck targets in the Gaza Strip Friday morning, responding to earlier rockets fired by the Palestinian Islamic Jihad group.

According to the military, the attack targeted an underground facility used by Hamas to develop rockets.

IDF Spokesperson's Unit Image released by the Israeli military's spokesperson's unit on October 4, 2022, detailing the targets struck hours earlier

Gazan media sources reported no injuries, although they noted some material damage. Sources cited by Al-Jazeera reported power outages after the attack.

Israel holds Hamas responsible for all activities emanating out of Gaza, the army said.

Four rockets were shot at Israel by Palestinian Islamic Jihad late Thursday, one of which was shot down by Israel's Iron Dome missile defense system.

The rockets were fired in response to the death of a prominent member of the group during a raid by Israeli security forces in Jenin earlier that day. The raid was part of Operation "Break the Wave," which began earlier this year in response to a wave of terrorist attacks.