Israeli army thwarts drugs smuggling attempt from Egypt

The drugs were transferred to the custody of Israeli police

Israeli security forces on Saturday foiled an attempt to smuggle drugs worth over $340,000 from Egypt into Israel.

Overnight, Israeli troops identified a number of suspects who were trying to smuggle the narcotics from Egyptian territory across the border. They seized a bag containing approximately 68 pounds of drugs.

The drugs were transferred to the custody of Israeli police.

Smuggling attempts from Egypt into Israel, whether drugs or weapons, represent a relatively frequent occurrence.

Last month, Israeli soldiers thwarted drug trafficking worth over $1.1 million.