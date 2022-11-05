West Bank: Palestinian killed after allegedly throwing stones

Palestinian media reports one of the stone throwers was killed after being shot by Israeli forces

Israeli forces opened fire at a group of Palestinians allegedly throwing stones at cars near the West Bank village of Sinjil, northeast of Ramallah, reportedly leaving one an 18-year-old teen dead and another seriously wounded.

Musaab Nafal died "from severe wounds sustained by occupation (Israeli) bullets near the village of Sinjil," the Palestinian Health Ministry said in a statement.

The seriously wounded man was being treated by army medics.

According to Israel's army, several Israeli vehicles driving along Route 60 - a main West Bank highway - were damaged as a result of the stone-throwing.

Israeli soldiers operating in the area responded by shooting at the stone throwers. Palestinian media reported one of the suspects dead, and the other wounded.

The incident came four days after Israelis went to the polls for general elections.

Violence has soared between Israel and the Palestinians in recent months, with near-daily West Bank raids by Israeli forces following a rise in anti-Israeli attacks.

On Thursday, Israeli forces killed four Palestinians, including an alleged attacker in east Jerusalem and the West Bank.

About 475,000 Jewish settlers currently live in the West Bank in communities considered illegal by most of the international community, alongside some 2.9 million Palestinians.