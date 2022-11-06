Israeli army begins two-day exercise along northern border

The alert level on the northern border with Lebanon was lowered last month after the maritime deal signing

The Israeli army announced Sunday morning that it had started a two-day military exercise along Israel's northern border.

The drills aim to boost the readiness of troops stationed in the border area and will include units simulating "joint ground and air capabilities," the army’s statement said.

It added that the exercises would also test the readiness of the various Northern Command units, in the event of an escalation of tensions with Lebanon's Hezbollah or other Iran-backed militant groups.

The military said the exercise was planned in advance. The army had already held a week-long exercise in northern Israel last month.

Tensions between Israel and Lebanon have recently increased amid the maritime dispute over rights to exploit offshore gas fields. The alert level on the northern border, however, was lowered last month after a landmark maritime border agreement between Israel and Lebanon came into effect.

The two countries are still officially at war and the agreement does not concern the land border. The Iran-backed Hezbollah has long posed the most significant military threat to Israel's borders, with an arsenal estimated at nearly 150,000 rockets and missiles that can reach any location in the country.

According to recent military estimates, if a war with Hezbollah were to break out, Israeli towns could be bombarded by between 1,500 and 3,000 rockets per day, while the number of casualties could amount to thousands. Other assessments indicate that pro-Iranian militias based in Syria could join Hezbollah in the event of a conflict, using their missiles and attack drones.