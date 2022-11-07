Israel's water sector unprepared for Iranian cyberattack

The most notable cyberattack on the water sector in Israel came from Iran in April 2020

If Iran succeeds in hacking the water sector in the United States or Israel, it will have serious consequences, warned Ariel Stern, a former Israeli Air Force captain and ex-Israel Defense Forces intelligence official.

He issued the warning after the hacking of England's water sector, which endangered around 1.6 million people in August, and as Russia continues to hack Ukraine's infrastructure.

Stern pointed out that employees in the water sector, although competent in their field, are simply not trained in cyber defense.

“Most of the water workers are civil engineers. They are very skilled in their field in piping, water flow, soil stabilization and chemistry, but not to counter hackers," he said.

Stern founded the company Ayyeka, which provides solutions for critical infrastructures.

Taking the example of the U.S., he pointed out that the cyber threat is far away for a small community, while cities like New York, Los Angeles and Washington must consider the potential threat of hacking as imminent and take it very seriously.

According to him, certain infrastructures, such as water, will take a very long time to adapt to the requirements of cyber defense, as long as there is no government regulation.

Neither the U.S. nor Israel has passed cyber regulatory laws due to political disagreements.

The most notable cyberattack on Israel's water sector came from Iran in April 2020, and nearly caused a major disaster.