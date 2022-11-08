Victim in West Bank terror attack succumbs to wounds

Shalom Sofer was killed after being stabbed in a West Bank village two weeks ago

An Israeli citizen has died of his wounds, after being the victim of a stabbing terror attack on October 25 in the Al Funduq village of the northeastern West Bank, Israel's army confirmed.

The 55-year-old victim was leaving a store in the Palestinian village, located near the Jewish settlement of Kedumim, when he was stabbed in the stomach. He then reached his car and drove off to a nearby junction.

Israeli forces gave the man initial medical treatment on the spot and evacuated him to Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan while he was conscious, where he was listed in moderate-to-serious condition. Two weeks later, the victim — identified as Shalom Sofer — died of his wounds. The funeral will take place on Tuesday.

Flash90 Israeli soldiers and medics at the scene of a stabbing attack in the West Bank village of al-Funduq, October 25, 2022.

Israel's army and Shin Bet internal security service arrested the suspected attacker, who was handed over to security forces for further investigation. The suspected assailant who fled the scene was caught by Israeli forces hours later after an extensive search, the military said.

This comes as tensions are heightened in the West Bank, as Israeli forces continue to carry out the "Break the Wave" counterterrorism operation launched in response to the deaths of 19 people in a string of terrorism attacks. The operation has led to the arrest of 2,000 Palestinians in near-nightly raids and numerous clashes.