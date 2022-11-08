Analysis: No lack of challenges for Israel’s next defense minister

The biggest challenge is Iranian nuclear program

The eyes may be looking at Iran but the feet are deeply entrenched in the local mud. This is what awaits Israel’s incoming government, expected to be formed in the coming weeks.

The biggest challenge is Iranian nuclear program, the one highlighted repeatedly by incoming prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu in his previous terms.

The entire Israeli leadership may have heaved a collective sigh of relief when the prospect of a new nuclear deal seemed to fade, but this means the Islamic Republic is progressing with no checks and balances and with an American administration clearly not interested in military action, Israel may find itself confronting Iran on its own.

Iran is a challenge not only on the nuclear front but also as regards its regional expansion aspirations. Israeli strikes in Syria against Iranian targets are constantly ongoing, but with Iran becoming Russia's drone supplier for its war in Ukraine, Moscow may take a far more hostile attitude toward those strikes. Netanyahu may find that his friendship with Russian president Vladimir Putin, loudly touted in previous Israeli elections, may not be enough to give Israel a free pass in Syria for much longer.

In the West Bank, nightly Israeli military’s search and arrest raids will continue. Like Israel’s outgoing government, the incoming one will hope to avoid a major military campaign. It may somewhat bring down the level of violence as already been seen in recent weeks but the Jews living in the West Bank, those who voted in huge numbers for the parties in Netanyahu's block, have plans which could lead the area to a totally different direction.

West Bank settler leaders, emboldened by the election results, wish to set up new settlement outposts, which would almost certainly lead to more friction with local Palestinians.

Any big Israeli action in the West Bank could also inflame the Gaza front, which has been mostly quiet for the past year. But the one rocket Gaza terrorists launched at Israel last week, and their constant drills firing rockets into the sea, serve as a reminder that Gaza has not gone anywhere.

And all this is without taking into account Israel's big concern right across its northern border. Tensions with Lebanon’s pro-Iranian Hezbollah have decreased following the signing of the maritime border agreement with Lebanon but the potential for escalation is always there.

As Netanyahu looks to form a government, the race for the prestigious role of defense minister is already on. Whoever wins that race will not have a spare minute to celebrate the victory.