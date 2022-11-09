Palestinian gunman killed in clashes near Nablus - reports

Gunman identified as Mehdi Hashah, a member of the armed group Balata Brigade

A Palestinian gunman was killed and three were wounded in clashes with Israeli forces east of Nablus in the West Bank early Wednesday morning, according to Arab media reports.

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed in a statement that while providing security to worshippers entering the Joseph's Tomb compound, the IDF responded to gunfire, shooting at a terrorist who "placed a bomb in the area" and a "hit was detected."

The worshippers were separately identified as right-wing politicians who visited the important holy site for Jews, who were given approval to attend the event on the outskirts of Nablus despite objections from senior officials.

The gunman killed in the pre-dawn hours was identified by Palestinian media sources as Mehdi Hashash.

Hashash reportedly belonged to the militant group "Balata Brigade."

The IDF reported that 12 terrorism suspects were arrested overnight as part of the "Break the Wave" operation.

During activities in Kfar Nabi Saleh, the IDF said that there were violent disturbances, with rioters throwing stones and blocks at Israeli forces and shooting occurring during the arrest procedure, when a "hit was detected."

No casualties were reported to Israeli forces.