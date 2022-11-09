Strikes on alleged Iranian arms convoy in Syria attributed to Israel

'Israel has to take those steps in Syria against any establishment of Iranian forces'

Tuesday night airstrikes in eastern Syria targeting a convoy of vehicles carrying fuel and weapons and killing at least 15 people were attributed to Israel after being initially blamed on the United States.

According to people familiar with the attack, Israel targeted vehicles suspected of smuggling Iranian weapons after they crossed the border from Iraq, The Wall Street Journal reported.

The attack near Abu Kamal – a border town often used as a trans-shipment point by militant groups with ties to Iran’s Revolutionary Guards – hit 22 trucks and killed an unknown number of Iranians.

After Washington denied its involvement, pro-Iranian media said it was Israel that sent the armed drone.

An Iraqi official said the tanker convoy was carrying a legal shipment of fuel that Iran was sending to Lebanon. But at least some of the vehicles were believed to be transporting munitions and missiles, said people familiar with the attack.

Past strikes near the al-Qaim border crossing have been blamed on Israel or the U.S.

“I’m not in a position to attribute this to the U.S. or Israel for sure,” said Lieutenant Colonel Doron Avital, former commander of the Israeli army’s special forces.

“The only thing we can tell is that Israel has to take those steps in Syria against any establishment of Iranian forces,” Avital told i24NEWS.

Israel’s military declined to comment on the strikes.

The Jewish state has waged a long-running campaign of aerial bombardment against what it says are Iranian targets in Syria – including militant forces and proxies – and has conducted hundreds of airstrikes aimed at interrupting Tehran’s smuggling of weapons to the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah.

“The focus of Israel is shipment and deployment of weaponry and not some fuel tanks,” Avital continued.

“The way it’s presented now in the news, there is no way of telling whether it was Israel or the U.S. What if the context is different? And whether indeed this was a shipment of fuel?”

Surveillance & Firepower

Israel seldom acknowledges the attacks publicly.

But on Wednesday, Israeli military officers told a conference in Tel Aviv that Israel has used drones not just for surveillance but also in strikes within the country, against Palestinian militants in Gaza, and possibly targets as far away as Iran.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1590278344402034688 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

In the first public account of the armed, pilot-less planes, Brigadier-General Neri Horowitz said the armed drones not only provide Israel with additional firepower but also allow for both the speedy detection and attack against targets before they can carry out a launch.

At the annual UVID DroneTech conference, Israeli Brigadier-General Omri Dor also said drones now accounted for 80 percent of the Israeli military's operational flight hours.

Jake Pemberton contributed to this story.