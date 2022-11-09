Israel to demolish home of West Bank checkpoint terrorist

This comes after Israeli forces destroyed a bakery in the same region, reportedly owned by Tamimi's family

The Israeli army announced Wednesday that the home of a Palestinian terrorist who killed an Israeli soldier at a checkpoint near Jerusalem last month would be demolished.

The gunman, Udai Tamimi, is accused of killing 18-year-old Sergeant Noa Lazar and seriously wounding a civilian guard on October 8 at a checkpoint near the east Jerusalem refugee camp Shuafat. He fled the scene and was killed in another attack 11 days later near the entrance of the West Bank settlement city of Ma’aleh Adumim, in which another guard was wounded.

As a matter of policy, the Jewish state regularly demolishes the homes of Palestinians who have committed terrorist attacks. Critics denounce this practice as collective punishment, which is illegal under international law, while Israel calls it deterrence against future terror attacks.

An appeal can be filed against the planned demolition, but these attempts are rarely successful.

Several days before the announcement, Palestinian media accused the Jerusalem municipality of demolishing a bakery outside the refugee camp as retribution against Tamimi's family, who rented out the building.

The municipality denied the charge, saying the order was issued in 2014 and was unrelated to Tamimi or his family.

According to the Wafa news site, the owner of the bakery Ahmed Issa said that Israeli forces demolished his bakery under the pretext of building without a permit.

"We tried to obtain licenses, but the conditions are impossible and the amounts are exorbitant," Issa explained to Wafa, noting that the bakery cost him roughly $30,000.