Israeli special forces came under attack during raid of home of suspect involved in killing of Noam Raz

Clashes between Palestinians and Israeli forces took place in Jenin in the West Bank on Thursday morning, according to Palestinian media reports.

Israeli special forces were conducting a raid on the home of Sadki Mer’ee, one of the suspected terrorists involved in the killing of Sergeant Major Noam Raz.

The veteran officer of the elite Yamam counterterrorism unit was killed in an Israeli operation near Jenin in the West Bank last May.

The Jenin Brigade terrorist group reportedly said that its operatives were engaging with Israeli forces near the besieged house with heavy gunfire and explosive devices.

Israeli forces left the area with the wanted suspect, according to security sources.

This is a developing story