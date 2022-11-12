The detainee is an Islamic Jihad operative who resumed activities after he was released from an Israeli prison

Israeli security forces arrested a prominent member of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad extremist group in the northern West Bank on Saturday morning.

According to a joint statement by Israel's army and the Shin Bet internal security service, Muhammad Abu Zina was arrested in a broad daylight raid in the town of Qabatiya, south of Jenin.

According to the statement, he was previously imprisoned in Israel for terrorist activities, before being released in August this year.

“Immediately after his release, Muhammad resumed significant terrorist activities, including working to finance and arm the military infrastructure of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad in the northern West Bank," the statement read.

The Israeli military said that Palestinian rioters hurled rocks and explosive devices at the soldiers during the operation.

No Israeli soldiers were injured in the operation, the army said, and Abu Zina was transferred to the Shin Bet for questioning.

Israeli security forces stepped up operations in the West Bank following a series of Palestinian attacks that claimed the lives of 19 people earlier this year.