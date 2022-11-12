Weapons stolen from Israeli military base

Thefts of supplies from Israeli military bases by either soldiers or criminal gangs are not uncommon

Individuals broke into an Israeli military base in Tznovar of the northern Golan Heights on Friday night and stole more than 100,000 munitions, Hebrew media reported Saturday.

According to Kan public broadcaster, the thieves managed to enter the base to carry out their operation without anyone noticing. Israel's army opened an investigation with the Shin Bet internal security service to determine the circumstances of the theft.

Last month, unidentified persons broke into the ammunition warehouse of the Sde Yemen base in the southern Negev region from where they stole around 30,000 cartridges of weapons from the Givati ​​brigade.

After the incident, the base's surveillance was reinforced and its defenses were improved.

For several years, Israel's army has been confronted with robberies in its bases committed by both soldiers and criminal gangs.

It is feared that the stolen ammunition will be used in future terrorist attacks.