3 killed, 3 wounded in West Bank terrorist attack, assailant shot

The terrorist fled in a stolen vehicle toward Route 5 before being shot by Israeli security forces

A stabbing attack and apparent car ramming in the Israeli West Bank city settlement of Ariel left three Israelis dead and another three wounded on Tuesday.

The Palestinian terrorist stabbed a security guard and another person near the entrance to the Ariel Industrial Park before stabbing two more people near a gas station. He then fled in a stolen vehicle toward Route 5.

Screenshot Screenshot from CCTV footage of the alleged assailant immediately before stabbing a victim in the West Bank city settlement of Ariel, November 15, 2022.

The assailant drove against the direction of traffic, causing an accident involving several vehicles, before exiting the car and stabbing another person. He was then shot dead by Israeli security forces and an armed civilian.

Medical teams evacuated the victims to Beilinson Hospital in the Israeli central city of Petah Tikva. The hospital said it was treating three people in serious condition, with one victim's condition reported as unstable.

The 36-year-old security guard was seriously wounded and the other industrial park victim was in critical condition. One of the men stabbed at the gas station, 35, was killed, and the other, a man in his 40s, was seriously wounded.

Screenshot Screenshot of CCTV footage of the alleged assailant fleeing after stabbing a victim in the West Bank city settlement of Ariel, November 15, 2022.

One of the people at the scene was initially reported by medics to have been a second attacker, but was later determined to be a victim.

Magen David Adom medics also provided medical treatment to those injured in the traffic accident after the assailant fled, including a 50-year-old man who was pronounced dead at the scene, and a 35-year-old who was stabbed on Route 5 and seriously wounded.

United Hatzalah Medical staff providing treatment for the wounded following a terrorist attack in the West Bank city settlement of Ariel, November 11, 2022.

Israel's military is searching the area to ensure that no other attackers fled the scene.

According to Palestinian reports, the assailant was identified as 18-year-old Mohammad Murad Sami Sof from the West Bank village of Hares. He had a work permit to the Ariel Industrial Park and had no previous criminal background.

Reports noted that his father was an activist for Fatah and has been previously imprisoned in Israel.

Courtesy 18-year-old Mohammad Murad Sami Sof, identified as the perpetrator of the terror attack in the West Bank city of Ariel, carried out on November 15, 2022.

Head of the Gush Etzion Regional Council and Chairman of the Yesha Council Shlomo Na'im called the attack "a difficult morning for all the people of Israel."

"We are in the midst of a severe wave of terrorism and the current security policy is putting our lives at risk," he continued. "The terrorist organizations have raised their heads and are acting fiercely and without any deterrence. We demand that the new government that will be formed act first of all to restore governance and restore security to the region."