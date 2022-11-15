Israeli victims of Ariel terrorist attack

Tamir Avichai, Michael Ladigin, Moti Ashkenazi named as Israeli victims of stabbing attack

All three Israelis killed in Tuesday's deadly terror attack in the West Bank settlement city of Ariel were identified as Tamir Avichai, Michael Ladigin, and Moti Ashkenazi, all fathers of multiple children.

According to Israel’s army, a Palestinian terrorist stabbed a security guard and another person near the entrance to the Ariel Industrial Park, stabbed two more people near a gas station, killed one other after crashing into several vehicles on a highway, then stabbed another person before being shot dead by Israeli security forces and an armed civilian.

Tamir Avichai

Tamir Avichai, a resident of the West Bank settlement of Kiryat Netafim in his 50s, was the father of five girls and one son, all between the ages of 12 and 29. He was killed after being rammed by the assailant - identified as 18-year-old Muhammed Souf - in Ariel on Tuesday morning.

The head of the Samaria Regional Council, Yossi Dagan, mourned Avichai's death, saying, "This is a difficult moment for all of us. Three murdered and three wounded. We hug the family and the village of Kiryat Netafim at this difficult moment."

"Tamir was a bright person with a face full of goodness and a desire to help other people. A man of kindness, a Zionist in his entire being. Always, when I would meet him, he would greet me with his broad smile. Everyone he knew loved him. The bright and happy flower was picked by the malicious hand of barbarians."

The Kiryat Netafim settlement also issued a statement: "We are shocked and saddened to announce the passing of our friend, a resident of the settlement, Tamir Avichai."

"We send a warm hug and lots of strength to his family and children. The Kiryat Netafim community will do everything it can to help the family."

Michael Ladigin

The Municipality of Bat Yam announced later on Tuesday that 36-year-old Michael Ladigin, a resident of the central Israeli city, was among those murdered in Ariel.

"We embrace Michael's family, who immigrated to Israel from Zionism five years ago. We are prepared to give his wife and two children full support also through the education system," said Bat Yam's Mayor Zvika Brot.

The date for Michael's funeral has not yet been set. Some of his family members live abroad and were notified of his death.

Moti Ashkenazi

The Municipality of Yavne confirmed that 59-year-old Moti (Mordechai) Ashkenazi, a father of three and grandfather of two grandchildren, was also among those killed.

"Moti was a loving person full of joy for life, an exemplary husband and a family man with a huge soul who always loved to help everyone,” the Ashkenazi family said in a statement.

“He loved life and used every moment to wrap his family in warmth and love. This is a great loss for all of us and everyone who knew him."