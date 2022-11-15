Investigation into deadly checkpoint attack finds 'severe errors'

Three career police officers at the scene will be fired and two senior officers censured following the report

Israel's military and police published a report on Monday that said a series of operational failures contributed to last month's killing of Sergent Noa Lazar at the Shuafat checkpoint in east Jerusalem.

Three career police officers at the scene will be fired, and two senior officers censured, following the Israeli military's investigation. Soldiers will also no longer be stationed at the crossing where Lazar was killed.

In early October, Palestinian assailant Udai Tamimi exited a car crossing through the checkpoint and walked over to a group of soldiers before pulling out a handgun and firing seven shots. Lazar, 18, was killed and a 30-year-old civilian guard was wounded, while Tamimi was able to flee the scene on foot and was only caught after attempting to perform a second attack later that month.

The investigation - conducted by the commander of Jerusalem's surrounding areas, Brigader General Ami Nidam - found failures in the command routine at the checkpoint, the speed in response to suspicious activity, the quality of the reaction and the forces' ability to make contact with the terrorist.

Additionally, the report said that allowing pedestrians to walk throughout the checkpoint was a routine occurrence and a "severe error" that allowed Tamimi to carry out the shooting without suspicion.

The investigation results were presented to Israeli military Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Aviv Kohavi, along with Chief of Police Kobi Shabtai and Public Security Minister Omer Barlev.

Kohavi called the case a "serious incident" and said that Lazar was killed and the attacker escaped due to a “lack of professionalism and not striving to engage.”