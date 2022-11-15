Analysis: Why Israeli security struggles with lone wolf attacks

As long as there is friction between the two populations, lone wolf attacks will continue

Lone wolf attacks are seen as less severe than those carried out with an organization behind it. The lone wolf usually strikes with what is described as a cold weapon and has no other plan once he strikes. But a string of lethal terror attacks in recent months, the last one coming this morning at the Ariel industrial zone, prove how dangerous they can be.

An attacker does not need much to do it. Pick up a knife from the kitchen or the car that you drive and he is ready to go. Now it's just a matter of finding your target.

Road number 5 running through the West Bank from east to west, road number 60 running through the West Bank from south to north, and the Old City of Jerusalem. Look for most of the lone wolf attacks, this is where you will find them.

Why there? This is where there is the most contact between Israeli and Palestinians. The main roads are used by both Israeli and Palestinian drivers and have many army positions along them meaning plenty of possible targets.

The same is true for the Old City, with the abundance of police forces present and the Jewish worshippers making their way along the shortest route to the Western Wall, the one passing by Damascus Gate and the Muslim quarter.

Is there any way of preventing such attacks? Not really.

The Israeli security establishment may be the best in the world when it comes to tracking potential terrorists, but even they cannot enter the mind of a young man who wakes up in the morning and decides to kill the first Israeli he sees. At this stage, their success or failure depends on how quickly they are confronted on the scene.

As long as there is friction between the two populations, lone wolf attacks will continue, and as we have seen, knives and cars can be just as lethal as guns and explosives.