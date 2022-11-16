Israeli forces map home of terrorist who killed 3 in Ariel

The operation was carried out in the West Bank village of Hares

Israeli military forces, the Shin Bet domestic security agency and Border Police officers mapped the home of the terrorist who killed three and wounded three more Israelis in Ariel hours earlier.

The operation was carried out in the West Bank village of Hares in the early hours of Wednesday morning. According to Israel’s army, the Palestinian terrorist stabbed a security guard and another person near the entrance to the Ariel Industrial Park before stabbing two more people near a gas station.

Israeli forces were mapping the home of the terrorist in order to demolish his house, a move that should be expected in the coming days.

Controversial or not, this is a policy used by Israel for years. Supporters of this policy say it can deter others from engaging in terror activities if they know their home will be destroyed forcing their families to evict.

Those who oppose it call it collective punishment adding that the homes are eventually rebuilt within months and figures show there is no deterrence in it at all.

As negotiations to form the next government are ongoing and we hear of constant differences between Likud and some of its partners, the home demolition policy is something they will probably all agree on.

Courtesy 19-year-old Mohammad Murad Sami Sof, identified as the perpetrator of the terror attack in the West Bank city of Ariel, carried out on November 15, 2022.

The assailant was identified as 19-year-old Mohammad Murad Sami Sof, who had a work permit to the Ariel Industrial Park and no previous criminal background. He was then shot dead by Israeli security forces and an armed civilian.

The three Israelis killed in the attack were identified as Tamir Avichai, Michael Ladigin, and Moti Ashkenazi, all fathers of multiple children.

Rabin Medical Center in Petah Tikva issued an update on Wednesday about the status of the three wounded Israelis. Two of them are said to be in serious but stable condition, while the third victim remains in moderate-to-serious condition.