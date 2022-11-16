Israel: Over 916 violent incidents recorded in October

Report says 88 Israelis became victims of 'unlawful actions and violence' by Palestinians

Israeli volunteer organization Rescuers without Borders issued a report on Wednesday on the number of violent incidents that took place in Israel and the West Bank in October, with a total figure reaching 916.

According to their statistics, a total of 614 stone-throwing incidents were recorded, while shooting attacks stood at 23. Another 43 assaults were carried out using rocks, bats and firearms.

A number of assaults involving Molotov cocktails and burning tires reached 194 each. Attempts to blind car drivers with laser lights amounted to 66.

Nine attacks on vehicles also included bottles and balloons with paint. Another nine incidents involved explosive devices.

Four Israelis were killed by terrorists in October. Another 88 people became victims of “unlawful actions and violence” by Palestinians, according to the report.

Two policemen and 15 civilians were injured in stone throwing incidents. The report also stated that 14 arsons were prevented.

Deadly year

With a total of 29 civilians and security personnel killed this year, 2022 is the deadliest year for Israelis since 2008, surpassing even the casualties caused by the wave of 'lone wolf' attacks in 2015, referred to as the "Stabbing Intifada."

This year's escalation comes amid a weakening of the security coordination mechanism between Israel and the Palestinian Authority and the strengthening of militant groups in the northern West Bank.

Far-right lawmaker Itamar Ben-Gvir, who is slated to become Israel's next interior security minister, has vowed to impose a more hard line approach towards terror and violent crime. He has reportedly demanded an additional $1,7 billion to strengthen the Israeli police by improving wages, opening new police stations and acquiring new technological devices.

He has also called to change Israel's rules of engagement to allow more free hand to take down militants and to demand for a legislation to allow death penalty for terrorists.