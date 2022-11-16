Israel to deny entry to Palestinian relatives of Ariel terrorist

Some 3,000 relatives of Palestinians who attacked Israelis have been denied entry into Israel this past year

Israel announced on Wednesday that it would deny entry permits to hundreds of family members of the Palestinian man who attacked Israelis in the West Bank settlement of Ariel on Tuesday.

After a security assessment following the stabbing rampage, the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) – the liaison between the West Bank and Israel – announced the denial of entry, work, and residence permits in Israel for the family members of 19-year-old Mohammad Murad Sami Sof, who killed three Israelis and wounded three others.

Israel's Defense Ministry confirmed that the decision was the continuation of a policy that has in the past year denied entry into Israel to some 3,000 relatives of Palestinian terrorists who carried out attacks against Israeli citizens.

According to Israel’s army, Sof stabbed a security guard and another person near the entrance to the Ariel Industrial Park before stabbing two more people near a gas station. He then fled in a stolen vehicle toward Route 5.

While driving against traffic, the assailant crashed into several vehicles – killing one other – before exiting the car and stabbing another person. He was then shot dead by Israeli security forces and an armed civilian.

The three Israelis killed were identified as Tamir Avichai, Michael Ladigin, and Moti Ashkenazi, all fathers of multiple children.

Nasser Ishtayeh/Flash90 Israeli security and rescue personnel at the scene of a stabbing attack, at the entrance to Ariel Industrial zone, in the West Bank, on November 15, 2022.

Earlier on Wednesday, Israeli military forces, the Shin Bet domestic security agency, and Border Police officers mapped the home of Sof in the West Bank village of Hares, as part of a planned operation to demolish it – a move that should be expected in the coming days.

Israel's military claims that closures are a preventative measure, especially in the immediate aftermath of terrorist attacks.