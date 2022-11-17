Israel’s Gantz thanks U.S. defense secretary for cooperation

Gantz noted that Iran is 'first and foremost a strategic threat to the world and the region'

Israel’s outgoing defense minister Benny Gantz on Thursday spoke with his U.S. counterpart Lloyd Austin, thanking him for strengthening cooperation between the two countries.

The minister recalled dozens of dialogues with American security officials and with Austin personally during the past two years.

“The Defense Minister emphasized the significant achievements in strengthening cooperation under CENTCOM, the unprecedented provision of Israel with American aid, and the construction of the regional architecture,” the official statement said following the call.

Gantz also pointed out that “Iran's recent actions prove once again that it is first and foremost a strategic threat to the world and the region.” He reiterated his calls for strengthening cooperation between Israel and the U.S. on this matter, stressing that “it is needed now more than ever.”

Gantz told Austin that he considers him a personal friend and a “true friend of the State of Israel.” He also thanked the current U.S. administration for its commitment to Israel's security.